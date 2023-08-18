Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Striking WGA Eyes Antitrust Probe Of Disney, Netflix, Amazon

By Lauren Berg (August 17, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The striking Writers Guild of America West released a report Thursday detailing how deregulation and mergers could soon leave Disney, Netflix and Amazon controlling what content is made and how consumers can watch it, saying the three companies are "positioning themselves to be the new gatekeepers of media."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!