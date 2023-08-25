Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Appeals Court Affirms Toss Of Porch Railing Injury Suit

By Collin Krabbe (August 25, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A company that replaced floorboards on a porch can't be held liable for a man's 16-foot fall after the railing collapsed, a Georgia appellate panel has ruled, finding issues of whether the property care company also worked on the railing are too speculative to undo summary judgment in its favor....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!