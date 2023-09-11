Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCRA Legislation To Watch For The Remainder Of 2023

By David Anthony, Tim St. George and Scott Kelly (September 11, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The Fair Credit Reporting Act saw no shortage of activity in the first half of 2023. That activity included federal and state legislation. Congress has introduced several bills intended to amend the FCRA — and on the state level, many lawmakers are jumping into the fray, introducing new credit reporting legislation....

