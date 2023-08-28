Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Facing Ethics Trial Wants Evidence Blocked

By Emily Johnson (August 28, 2023, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia probate judge facing a trial next month on dozens of ethics charges has asked the state's judicial disciplinary panel to stop disciplinary authorities from using two witnesses' statements, social media posts that have not been independently authenticated, and a video where she uses the term "homeless-sexual."...

