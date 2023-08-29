Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldman Fined $5.5M For Pandemic-Era Monitoring Failures

By Sydney Price (August 29, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday fined Goldman Sachs $5.5 million for the financial firm's alleged failure to keep call records in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when more trading and sales employees began working from home, although one Republican commissioner called the penalty "fundamentally unfair" in light of the "unprecedented" move to remote work....

