Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whole Foods Can't Be Sued Over Worker Fatally Hit By Vehicle

By Y. Peter Kang (August 29, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has tossed a suit seeking to hold Whole Foods Market Inc. liable for the death of an employee who was hit by a pickup truck while on his break, saying the claims are preempted by the state's workers' compensation law and no exceptions apply to the case. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!