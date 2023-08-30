Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

HHS Fans Legal Flames With Medicare Drug Negotiation Picks

By Theresa Schliep and Jeff Overley (August 29, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's unveiling of drugs in the inaugural round of Medicare price negotiations will add fresh fuel to a litigation firestorm engulfing the program, helping challengers contend they face imminent risks of getting burned financially and possibly sparking new or expanded suits, experts say....

