Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arbitrator Seeks Win In Cuomo DQ Bid Amid $125M CNN Row

By Ryan Boysen (August 30, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The arbitrator overseeing television journalist Chris Cuomo's $125 million wrongful firing case against CNN has asked a New York state court to shut down Cuomo's effort to disqualify him over an alleged conflict of interest, saying Cuomo "cannot come close" to meeting the high bar necessary for obtaining that relief....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!