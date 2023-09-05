Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alex Jones Atty Suspension Not Excessive, Counsel Says

By Aaron West (September 5, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut superior court judge didn't violate due process rights of Alex Jones attorney Norm Pattis when she immediately suspended him from practice over his alleged violation of a protective order surrounding the private records of Sandy Hook victims, Connecticut's Chief Disciplinary Counsel argued in an appellate brief that was recently made public....

