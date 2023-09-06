Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. AG Greenlights Dueling Gig Worker Ballot Questions

By Chris Villani (September 6, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Wednesday gave the go ahead to a pair of ballot questions impacting drivers for Uber and Lyft, one that would classify drivers as contractors and not employees, and the second allowing gig workers the right to unionize....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!