Ex-Traders At 7th Circ. Deny Knowing Spoofing Was Criminal

By Celeste Bott (September 7, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit kicked off its new term Thursday with arguments from two former Merrill Lynch traders convicted of a scheme to submit thousands of false orders on gold and silver futures who contend their wire fraud convictions violated their due process because the public was not given fair notice the practice was criminal....

