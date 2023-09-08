Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Tribe Approves Legal Cannabis Amid Lawmaker Scrutiny

By Crystal Owens (September 8, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Eastern Band of Cherokee residents, in defiance of a federal lawmaker's plea to deny the measure, on Thursday approved a referendum that would legalize recreational marijuana use on its reservation, while at the same time voting during the North Carolina tribe's General Election to replace their principal chief....

