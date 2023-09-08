Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Urged To Hear Fight Over Abortion Pill Restrictions

By Hannah Albarazi (September 8, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and a distributor of the abortion medication mifepristone urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review a Fifth Circuit decision that threatens to curb access to the drug, marking the latest chapter in the national battle over abortion access following Roe v. Wade's reversal....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!