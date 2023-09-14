Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

In Ga., Promptness Is Key To Setting Aside Default Judgments

By Katy Robertson (September 14, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT) -- In a recent and potentially costly ruling, the Georgia Court of Appeals vacated a lower court's decision to set aside a more than $10 million default judgment in Samsung Electronics America Inc. v. Brewer and Jordan Brewer v. Samsung Electronics America Inc., directing the trial court in June to reconsider Samsung's motion under the proper legal standard, and clarify whether Samsung met its burden of proof to set aside the default judgment.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!