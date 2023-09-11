Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Justices Wary Of Broad Prosecutorial Disclosure Duty

By Chris Villani (September 11, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Monday suggested that prosecutors have an obligation to turn over at least some information about police misconduct when those officers are involved in their cases, but struggled with how expansive the duty to disclose should be....

