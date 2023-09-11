Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HCA Healthcare Sued In Fla. Over Data Breach Of 11M Patients

By David Minsky (September 11, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee-based health care provider was sued in Florida state court in connection with a data breach of approximately 11 million patients earlier this year after a hacker stole private health information and posted it to the internet, saying the company didn't do enough to secure its computer system from intruders....

