Nielsen To Pay $570K To Settle DOL's Race Bias Allegations

By Patrick Hoff (September 13, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT) -- Data analytics and market research firm Nielsen will pay $570,000 and change its hiring policies to clear up U.S. Department of Labor allegations that it favored Hispanic job applicants over hundreds of white, Black and Asian workers at two Texas facilities....

