LA Sheriff's Dept. Sued Over Ex-NFL Star's Death In Custody

By Dorothy Atkins (September 14, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The family of a former NFL star cornerback who recently died in police custody sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the county and the California Department of State Hospitals in state court on Thursday, accusing their agents of using excessive force and illegally hiding the circumstances of the football player's death....

