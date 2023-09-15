Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UAW, Big Auto Resume Labor Talks Amid Walkouts

By Linda Chiem (September 15, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers and Detroit's Big Three continued contract negotiations over the weekend but showed little sign of any agreement as 12,700 workers remained on strike at three General Motors, Ford and Stellantis facilities, as an emboldened UAW fired back at the automakers' warnings of impending layoffs and shuttered operations....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!