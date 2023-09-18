Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Accuses Oil Giants Of Decades Of Climate Deception

By Hailey Konnath (September 18, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- California has accused ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and BP of lying for decades about the harms associated with fossil fuels, ultimately leading to drought, wildfires, flooding and extreme weather that has cost the Golden State tens of billions of dollars, according to a complaint filed in state court....

