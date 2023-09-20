Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Widow Sues Google Maps Over Fatal Crash At Defunct Bridge

By Jonathan Capriel (September 20, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The widow of a man who drowned after driving off a long-collapsed bridge has hit Google with a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming in North Carolina state court that the tech giant's map application guided him to the crossing while he drove at night....

