Chicago Wants Monsanto To Pay For Contamination Cleanup

By Lauren Berg (September 20, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago wants to hold Bayer AG's Monsanto liable for polychlorinated biphenyls pollution in the city's air, water and soil, alleging in a lawsuit Tuesday that the company knew the chemicals were highly toxic and misled the public about the risks to humans and the environment....

