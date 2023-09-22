Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UAW Steps Up GM And Stellantis Strike, Notes Ford Progress

By Linda Chiem (September 22, 2023, 10:53 AM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers on Friday expanded its strike to all of General Motors and Stellantis' parts distribution facilities, but said it's made "serious" progress in contract negotiations with Ford and will not strike any additional Ford facilities....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!