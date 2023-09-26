Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Exclusivity Loss Holds Power In Trade Secret Damages Claims

By Christopher DeBaere and Julia Bloch (September 26, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs may struggle to quantify damages in trade secret cases when commercial use of the misappropriated information has not yet occurred. This issue often arises in disputes between businesses and their former employees, particularly when a former employee has acquired or retained a company's trade secret information but has not yet started competing with the plaintiff....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!