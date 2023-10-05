Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Urged To Revive $900M Nursing Home Fraud Suit

By David Minsky (October 5, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A group of nursing home residents urged the Eleventh Circuit Thursday to revive a $900 million Florida federal proposed class action lawsuit against a real estate broker and management company CEO over misrepresentations he made to obtain operating licenses, saying he didn't disclose correct information on controlling interests....

