Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AG Paxton Seeking Back Pay For Impeachment Suspension

By Catherine Marfin (September 26, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the state's chief accountant are at odds over Paxton's request for back pay for the nearly four months he was suspended during his impeachment proceedings, with the attorney general's office calling the nonpayment an "injustice" while the state comptroller suggested Paxton take the issue up with the Texas Supreme Court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!