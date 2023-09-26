Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maya Kowalski Told Doc She Was Afraid Of Upsetting Mother

By Carolina Bolado (September 26, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Maya Kowalski, the child at the center of the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," told a doctor during her stay at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital that she didn't want to "go back on all of these pills or have the ketamine anymore" but was afraid to tell her mother, according to a report shown to jurors at trial Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!