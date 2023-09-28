Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. AG Says Trump Tower Underreports Wastewater Discharge

By Celeste Bott (September 28, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Illinois' attorney general told a Cook County judge Thursday that the owners of Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago have continued to underreport the amount of heated wastewater it discharges into the Chicago River in violation of environmental laws and an agreed order it entered into with the state....

