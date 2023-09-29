Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Docs Say Maya Kowalski's Mom Didn't Set Off Alarm Bells

By Carolina Bolado (September 29, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Two doctors who treated Maya Kowalski, the child at the center of the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," before her stay at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital told jurors Friday they never had any reason to suspect that her mother was anything other than a concerned parent trying to help alleviate her daughter's chronic pain....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!