Uber, Lyft Can't Arbitrate Calif. AG's Misclassification Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 2, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court rejected efforts by Uber and Lyft to force into arbitration coordinated litigation alleging they misclassified drivers as independent contractors, saying the California Attorney General and state labor commissioner who brought the litigation are not parties to arbitration agreements the ride-hailing companies have with the drivers....

