Maya Kowalski's Father Takes Stand In Hospital Suit

By Carolina Bolado (October 2, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The father of Maya Kowalski, the child at the center of the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," took the stand for the first time Monday in the family's suit against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, testifying that he and his wife looked for nonpharmaceutical ways to ease their daughter's pain but landed on treatments of the anesthetic ketamine after other methods failed....