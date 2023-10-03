7th Circ. Wary Of Denied Coverage To Evacuated Unit Owners

By Celeste Bott (October 3, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical Tuesday of the denial of coverage by Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut to an association of condo owners who were ordered to evacuate their collapsing building, with one judge saying they seemed to face a "Hobson's choice" in following the order to leave their unsafe homes when the policy contains an exclusion for "governmental action."...