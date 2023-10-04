Chewy's Patent Win Gives Fed. Circ. A Lot To Chew Over

By Andrew Karpan (October 4, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Judges on the Federal Circuit appeared frustrated by both sides when trying to decide Wednesday whether Manhattan's U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff had enough evidence in front of him to throw out IBM's patent claims against pet goods retailer Chewy, with the top judge there warning an IBM lawyer that if he got a citation to the lower court case wrong, "we're going to have a further discussion that you're not going to like."...