Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Won't Cut Amazon Bid To Have Policies Deemed Lawful

By Matthew Perlman (October 6, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A state court has refused to toss Amazon's effort in the antitrust case being brought by the California Attorney General's Office to have its policies preventing sellers and wholesalers from offering their products at lower prices elsewhere declared lawful....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!