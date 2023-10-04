Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Carillion CEO Banned For 8 Years Over Co.'s Collapse

By Sam Tabahriti (October 4, 2023, 10:06 PM BST) -- The former chief executive of Carillion PLC has been banned from acting as a director of any company for eight years, the Insolvency Service said Wednesday, making him the third executive embroiled in the collapse of the construction giant to be disqualified....

