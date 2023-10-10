Doc Said Child Would Die Slow Death Without Ketamine

By Carolina Bolado (October 10, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The anesthesiologist who first diagnosed Maya Kowalski, the child at the center of the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," with complex regional pain syndrome took the stand Tuesday in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit to testify in the Kowalski family's suit against Florida's Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, telling jurors that he said Maya would die "a slow and painful death" at the hospital if she did not get the anesthetic ketamine....