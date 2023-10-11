Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Hospitals, Ex-Doctor Hit With 3rd Sexual Assault Suit

By Julie Manganis (October 11, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts health care group Mass General Brigham and a rheumatologist were hit Wednesday with a third lawsuit in as many weeks alleging that dozens of female patients were sexually abused during visits with the doctor who has since been fired....

