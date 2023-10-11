Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Asked To Stop Saying YouTube '$600 Less Than Cable'

By Nadia Dreid (October 11, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Google needs to stop saying that its YouTube TV service costs "$600 less than cable," because the claim may mislead customers into thinking that's true of any comparable cable service, the National Advertising Review Board told the tech behemoth....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!