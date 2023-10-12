Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Calif. Laws Will Make Colleges Return Native Remains

By Crystal Owens (October 12, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Two bills signed by Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold the state's university campuses accountable for properly returning Native American remains and artifacts to rightful tribes, a move that comes in the wake of an audit that found the higher education systems still held thousands of Indigenous items despite federal and state laws forbidding it....

