New Jersey Justices Take Up Scooter Crash Coverage Fight

By George Woolston (October 11, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will weigh whether an operator of a low-speed electric scooter is considered a pedestrian and entitled to personal injury protection benefits from Progressive Insurance Co., according to the justices' latest batch of orders on petitions for certification....

