2nd Circ. Revives Ex-Workers' OT Suit Against Luxury Brand

By Abby Wargo (October 16, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday revived a lawsuit alleging high-end fashion company Comme Des Garcons misclassified certain retail workers as managers and didn't pay them overtime wages, finding that the workers had brought sufficient evidence that they were made to work over 40 hours without overtime premiums....

