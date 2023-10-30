Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paxton House Complaints May Be 'Tough Row To Hoe'

By Catherine Marfin (October 30, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- It's been nearly a month since Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he planned on filing criminal complaints against the Texas House members tasked with prosecuting his impeachment, a move that is appearing less likely to come to fruition, as only two complaints seem to have been filed with state district attorneys in the weeks since Paxton's announcement....

