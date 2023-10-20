Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Wants $106B In Supplemental Security Funding

By Daniel Wilson (October 20, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The White House on Friday asked Congress for nearly $106 billion in supplemental funding to support "critical" national security needs, including military and humanitarian assistance for Israel and Ukraine as well as bolstering border security with new agents and immigration judges....

