Treasury Seeks Input On Rules For Energy Credit Transfers

By Kat Lucero (October 20, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department wants more feedback on how to tailor the so-called at-risk rules for pass-through entities seeking to sell clean energy tax credits earned from their qualified development projects under the Inflation Reduction Act, an official said Friday....

