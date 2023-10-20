Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Gets DOJ Backing In La. Direct-Sales Ban Challenge

By Jared Foretek (October 20, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department sided with Tesla in its challenge of Louisiana's direct sales and service regulations Thursday, writing in a friend of the court brief that the electric car company shouldn't have to prove anti-competitive intent on behalf of Louisiana officials to state a claim under Section 1 of the Sherman Act....

