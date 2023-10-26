Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kaiser Settles Blood Clot Patient's Wash. Malpractice Case

By Rachel Riley (October 26, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas man claiming Kaiser Permanente triggered a series of health problems and hospital stays by taking him off blood thinners has settled with the health care system, ending jury deliberations in the medical malpractice trial in Washington state court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!