NJ Courts Face Sex Harassment Suit Over Judge's Conduct

By Jake Maher (October 27, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey municipal courts administrator is suing a municipal judge, alleging that he sexually harassed her by making lewd comments and grabbing her hair, and that the Administrative Office of the Courts failed to prevent the harassment or respond appropriately when she reported it....

