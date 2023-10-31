Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Munger Tolles Fights DQ Bid In GenapSys' Paul Hastings Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (October 31, 2023, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP has urged a California state court to reject bankrupt biotech company GenapSys' move to disqualify it from defending Paul Hastings LLP in a malpractice lawsuit because work it did for the company before its demise was done "alongside" that law firm and not substantially related to its current claims....

