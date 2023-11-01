2nd Circ. Reverses Extra Disgorgement Order In Fraud Case

By Katryna Perera (November 1, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has vacated a district court's disgorgement order against the founder of an industrial manufacturer who allegedly diverted more than $7.3 million of investor funds from his company to his private accounts, saying the lower court got it wrong when it failed to credit the value of his surrendered securities against the disgorgement award and did not find that the defrauded investors were harmed to justify additional disgorgement....