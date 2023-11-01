Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Reverses Extra Disgorgement Order In Fraud Case

By Katryna Perera (November 1, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has vacated a district court's disgorgement order against the founder of an industrial manufacturer who allegedly diverted more than $7.3 million of investor funds from his company to his private accounts, saying the lower court got it wrong when it failed to credit the value of his surrendered securities against the disgorgement award and did not find that the defrauded investors were harmed to justify additional disgorgement....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!