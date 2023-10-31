Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Court System Aims To Ax Suit Over Judge's Alleged Abuse

By Lynn LaRowe (October 31, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The New York state court system on Tuesday urged dismissal of a former state Supreme Court judge's secretary's lawsuit claiming that state court personnel failed to act when she complained of sexual abuse and harassment by the judge, saying it had no authority over the judge and the secretary was a judicial appointee distinct from an employee....

